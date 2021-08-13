In an open letter to Dr Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Sajid Javid, UK Health and Social Care Secretary, has requested a rapid high-level review of the market for PCR travel tests.

In the letter, Javid acknowledged the cost of PCR testing can be prohibitively expensive, particularly for families who want to travel together. More than 100 government-sanctioned providers charge around £200 for the PCR swabs.

“I am keenly aware of the excellent work that the CMA has undertaken during this COVID-19 pandemic and am grateful for the role you continue to play in working to protect consumers and hardworking families across the country from exploitative practices such as excessive pricing or misleading claims about products,” he said. “It is important that the sensible measures we have introduced at the borders are fair and transparent and don’t involve unnecessary costs or low-quality provision to people who have made so many sacrifices during this pandemic.”

The CMA has said it would report its recommendations “within the next month”.