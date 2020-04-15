Cambridge, UK-based Healx has formed a new partnership with US and Europe-based patient group the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) to progress new AI-derived therapies for neurofibromatosis (NF).

NF is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 3,000 people worldwide. Currently, no treatments exist for any of the three types of NF (NF1, NF2 and schwannomatosis), highlighting significant unmet need.

Healx said it will combine its AI technology and drug discovery expertise with the disease data, networks and patient insights of CTF to predict and progress novel therapies for NF1.

“Healx has the tech and pharmacology expertise, along with the ability to quickly move treatments towards patients, whilst CTF brings the strong NF know-how and patient, clinical and academic networks,” said Simone Manso, head of Neurofibromatosis Strategic Partnerships at Healx, commenting on the move.

“Most importantly, both teams have a shared passion for striving to improve the quality of life for NF patients. I can’t think of a better partnership and I am honoured to lead this effort, which is personally, very close to my heart. This is where the magic can happen!”

Simone Manso, who has joined the firm as head of NF Strategic Partnerships, will lead the collaborative drug discovery effort.

The partnership marks the latest in a growing number of collaborative projects between Healx and patient groups worldwide - spanning multiple disease areas (including rare cancers, metabolic and neurological disorders).