A new report from GlobalData has estimated that the global heart failure (HF) market is expected to grow from $3.7bn in 2018 to $22.1bn in 2028.

The study, dubbed “Heart Failure: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028”, states that the generic-saturated market will experience major growth over the next ten years, which can be attributed to the label expansion of well-known anti-diabetic sodium-glucose co-transporter (SGLT) inhibitors, as well as other novel pipeline agents.

The agents, which include Zensun’s Neucardin (recombinant human neuregulin-1), Bayer’s investigational vericiguat and Servier’s omecamtiv mecarbil, will be add on therapies to the generic based standard of care, which GlobalData says “will bring overall growth to all aspects of the market.”

The “exciting growth” seen in the HF market will be “largely due to SGLT inhibitors” explained Heather Farrell, pharma analyst at the company.

She continued: “Their trial results in reducing mortality and risk of hospitalisation are unmatched, so far, and the familiarity of the drugs as anti-diabetics will hopefully improve the uptake and optimise dosing strategies.

“Key opinion leaders across the 8MM are greatly anticipating the launch of these drugs to improve the lives of HF patients despite the considerable price tag.”

Due to the aging global population, recent years have seen an increased prevalence of chronic HF, which has led to a relative increase in co-morbidities such as diabetes. Another driving factor for the growing market, however, is improved treatment and survival after a myocardial infarction.