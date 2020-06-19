More than 300,000 NHS check-ups with a high-street pharmacists have taken place since October, highlighting the popularity and potential of the new scheme as a first-line stop for healthcare advice.

The ambition for the NHS Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS), laid out in the NHS Long Term Plan, is to build on the NHS 111 service by widening public access to 'the right help in the right place'.

Available through NHS 111 phone or online service, people who would benefit are booked in for a face-to-face consultation with a pharmacist for a range of minor illnesses or to get an urgent supply of a previously prescribed medicine, thus funnelling patients away from GP surgeries where appropriate.

Almost 190,000 people have been referred to the CPCS service for an urgent medicines supply – with online referrals accounting for 91% of requests for urgent medicines supply (UMS) in London alone during the COVID-19 period, while others have been offered a same-day consultation to support with minor illnesses such as skin problems, sore throat, eye problems, back pain and other injuries.

An additional 12% were successfully escalated after immediate triage by the pharmacist, helping thousands to get the urgent care and treatment they need as quickly as possible.

According to NHS England, local pharmacies are now gearing up to provide an increasing number of consultations safely as more people are encouraged to come forward for care who might otherwise have delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“High street pharmacists are highly qualified clinical experts who are playing a key part in the NHS’ frontline response to the greatest public health threat in our history, and they are making thousands of safe, convenient consultations available every day,” said NHS chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens.

“As the NHS adapts its urgent care services for the coronavirus era, these new options are going to be increasingly important.”

“Now, more than ever, access to same day advice and care via the CPCS is even more valued – as demonstrated by these high usage numbers,” added chief pharmaceutical officer Dr Keith Ridge.

“The achievement of 332,000 referrals since the service started at the end of October last year is phenomenal and demonstrates once and for all how much trust the public places in NHS 111 and their local pharmacist.”