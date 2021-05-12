UK healthtech company Huma has raised $130m in its latest funding round, in a bid to expand its digital ‘hospitals at home’ platform in the US, Asia and the Middle East.

The Series C funding round was led by Leaps by Bayer and Hitachi Ventures, with new strategic and financial investors also becoming shareholders.

This includes Samsung Next, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, Unilever Ventures and HAT Technology & Innovation Fund by HAT, as well as former president of SoftBank Nikesh Arora and chairman of Allianz Michael Diekmann.

In addition, a further $70m commitment that can be exercised at a later date has been agreed as part of the financing round, taking the total raised to over $200m.

The new funding will be used to boost Huma’s digital platform globally – this platform combines predictive algorithms, digital biomarkers and real-world data to advance ‘proactive care and research’.

The company’s digital ‘hospital at home’ platform, which was co-created with clinicians, has been shown to almost double clinical capacity, reduce hospital readmissions by over a third and has patient adherence levels of over 90%, according to a NHSX report.

“This is a pivotal moment in Huma’s development. We have exceptional partners and strategic investors who will support us in our mission to help people worldwide live longer and fuller lives,” said Dan Vahdat, founder and chief executive officer of Huma.

“We’re already demonstrating how ‘hospital at home’ can transform healthcare, and how decentralised clinical trials can advance research in ways that weren’t imaginable even one year ago. Now we want to accelerate the pace of change and continue to innovate for better care and research worldwide,” he added.