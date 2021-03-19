The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) has announced that its ‘resistance-busting’ drug EP0042 has entered a Phase I clinical trial in patients with cancers including acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The dual-inhibitor drug blocks the activity of two cancer-driving proteins from the Aurora and FLT3 families.

The discovery and initial development of EP0042 was conducted by scientists in ICR’s Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit, funded largely by Cancer Research UK with additional support from Breast Cancer Now.

According to ICR, EP0042 has shown promise as a potential treatment for patients with AML, by targeting FLT3-mutated cancer that become resistant to FLT3-selective inhibitor drugs.

It has also demonstrated potential as a treatment for additional cancer types, such as the childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The development of EP0042 was advanced by Ellipses Pharma following successful negotiations between ICR and the company.

Under the terms of the deal between ICR and Ellipses, the company retains full responsibility for the EP0042 development programme, including pre-clinical studies and reformulation of the drug product to obtain clinical trial authorisation.

Ellipses will also be responsible for the progression of EP0042 into the clinic for the first-in-human trial, as well as any subsequent clinical studies.

The Phase I trial will be conducted at study centres planned in the UK, the Netherlands and Australia. If successful, EP0042 could progress into larger trials and become a new potential treatment for AML and neuroblastoma, ICR said in a statement.

“EP0042 is an innovative drug, targeting both Aurora and Flt3, and could ultimately counteract drug resistance in cancers including acute myeloid leukaemia and neuroblastoma,” said Olivia Rossanese, head of cancer therapeutics at the ICR.

“It’s always a real pleasure to see one of our drugs enter Phase I trials – it’s the culmination of our work to translate our scientific understanding of how cancer grows into new therapies to treat patients. And it’s a reminder of the power of effective collaborations, with industry and our partners at The Royal Marsden, to develop and deliver new medicines to patients,” she added.