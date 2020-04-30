As of this morning – Thursday April 30 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 165,221 with 26,097 deaths.

Glasgow, UK-based ILC Therapeutics is on the hunt for funding of £4 million to help advance studies of two separate novel treatment for COVID-19 patients discovered in-house.

The company said it has patented a new Interferon-Alpha subtype, called Interferon Alpha 14, which can be administered to patients through injection or inhalation.

This natural human molecule treatment could prevent COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), “which would mean that a considerable number of patients may no longer need to be on a ventilator”.

It could also treat novel coronavirus by boosting the body’s Natural Killer cells (NK cells) which fight the virus and prevent an immune overreaction that can cause fatal damage to the lungs, known as a Cytokine Storm, the firm added.

In addition to its interferon project, the ILC is also working with Professor Shoumo Bhattacharya at the University of Oxford to develop therapeutic Evasins, which are molecules derived from ticks that can extinguish a Cytokine Storm in the body once it has already advanced.

This, the firm notes, would give COVID-19 patients who have already developed ARDS a much higher chance of survival and recovery.

“The two treatments could constitute an early stage and late stage treatment option for all COVID-19 patients and offers the prospect of many severe cases of COVID-19 making a good recovery,” according to ILC.

