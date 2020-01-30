The 2020 competition has already seen a large number of top industry companies being represented as we approach the final month of entries.

Representatives from the likes of PRA Health Sciences, PPD, Covance, Syneos Health, ICON, Parexel, Medtronic, Clinipace and many more have already passed Stage 1 of the competition and will be preparing Stage 2.

This competition consists of 3 Stages, with Stage 1 involving each candidate complete a multiple choice questionnaire (team entries can skip this stage and start from Stage 2). Stage 2 asks entrants to complete a category specific written assessment, testing planning, creative and innovative skills. Those who submit the best assessments will be invited to the 3rd and final stage.

For the 3rd stage, the candidates are invited to compete at the live head-to-head finals day, where their skills will be put to the test in rigorous yet enjoyable challenges. The challenges get reviewed and improved annually by the executive steering group (ESG) to ensure they remain dynamic and exciting for newcomers, but also fresh for returning candidates.

This competition has consistently attracted key talent from a wide range of companies due to its annual reviewing and adapting process; and 2020 is shaping up to continue this trend.

More and more candidates are getting started with the entry process each day, so get involved today by completing the multiple choice questionnaire.

Nominations can also be made if you think that a friend or colleague has the skills necessary to walk away as a coveted winner - nudge them in the right direction by nominating them.

Represent your company and go for gold!