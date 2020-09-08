Verona Pharma has kicked off a pilot study to investigate the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine delivered via pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) formulation in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The US study will evaluate the effect of ensifentrine on key outcomes in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, including facilitation of recovery from the viral infection, clinical status improvement and reduction in supplemental oxygen use and progression to mechanical ventilation.

Ensifentrine is a first-in-class product candidate that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Clinical data from studies of ensifentrine in the treatment of other respiratory diseases have shown that the drug improved oxygenation, reduced inflammation in the lungs and enhanced mucus clearance, the firm noted.

“Therapies are urgently needed to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” said Mike Wells, a pulmonologist and Principal Investigator at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“Ensifentrine has demonstrated impressive effects on improving lung function and symptoms in patients with obstructive lung diseases, along with notable anti-inflammatory effects following inhaled dosing in clinical trials to date. Combined with positive safety results, ensifentrine has the potential to significantly benefit patients suffering from COVID-19.”