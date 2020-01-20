The 2020 PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year will be closing for entry at midnight this Thursday the 23rd of January.

There is still time for clinical researchers of all roles and of all experience levels to get involved with this prestigious competition – designed to recognise and reward the brightest and best within the industry.

Comprised of 3 stages, Stage 1 sees candidates and teams complete a multiple choice questionnaire, Stage 2 involves candidates submitting a category specific clinical written challenge, and Stage 3 invites the top performing entrants to take part in the live head-to-head finals day.

Click here to see more information on how it works.

Why enter?

Benchmark your skills against your peers within a friendly learning environment.

Receive in-depth feedback on your performance from our panel of industry experts.

Earn the recognition and reward from the international clinical research community.

It's fun! Try your hand at what category best suits you and compete in exciting challenges.

It’s not too late to get the process underway so find out which category best suits your skillset and get started today! Time is ticking - enter now before the deadline!