The 2020 PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition will be closing for entry on the 23rd January 2020.

Entries continue to flood in as we approach the final month for entries - with things shaping up to continue the huge success of last year.

This long-standing competition, which is now in its 21st year, has gained a strong reputation for uncovering the most talented clinical researchers working within the industry from all over the globe.

Karen Barker, member of the Executive Steering Group (ESG) and Senior Vice President of Premier Research offers her thoughts to potential candidates,

“I would strongly encourage both experienced and developing clinical research professionals to enter the competition. It is a great opportunity to showcase both talent and potential, whilst providing extensive networking opportunities”.

Karen and the rest of the ESG have been working hard to take the feedback from last year’s competition, and implement it into 2020. This has ensured that all of the finals day challenges remain up to date with trends within the industry, whilst offering a fun yet testing experience for the finalists.

Karen said, “The challenges set within the various stages of the competition are well structured and enjoyable, especially the Team challenges which I shall be judging!”

Every team and individual who make it to finals day shall be judged on their creative, innovative, and tactical skills which will then be reported back via detailed feedback sheets, creating a unique and highly beneficial reflection opportunity.

If you would like to get involved with the 2020 competition then you can do so by completing the multiple choice questionnaire – entry will be closing 23rd January 2020 so get be sure to get started before the new year!