The PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year is calling on the most talented clinical researchers to try their hand and reap the rewards in the 2021 competition.

This prestigious competition has amassed a strong following over the last 22 years and despite the slight change in direction from last year, this event continues to grow and develop. Last year’s competition was a completely virtual affair and was hit with a staggering amount of praise from our finalists – with 2021 aiming to further build upon this success.

We have had candidates compete from a large array of industry-leading companies, such as PRA, PPD, Covance, Paraxel, Syneos Health, Novartis, IQVIA and many more. We are always looking for new talent from all corners of the globe to fly their companies’ flag and boost their own personal portfolio.

The finals days have been designed to offer a challenging and thought-provoking experience for all contestants, whilst also being fun and rewarding. Each candidate who progresses past the first 2 stages to reach the 3rd and final stage can be confident that they are amongst the very best within their field, with the winners even further expressing their superb skillset.

All finalists receive a detailed feedback report created by our panel of industry experts to ensure optimum opportunities for development and growth in various key skills.

We also hope to hold a live awards ceremony to further highlight and celebrate the achievements of all the finalists and winners – this is due to take place in London in September.

Alternatively, if you are based in the Americas please check out our Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition.