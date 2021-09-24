The winners of the 2021 International Clinical Researcher have been announced, find out who emerged victorious.

Click here to view the winners

The International Clinical Researcher of the Year awards ceremony took place last night at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in what was a hugely anticipated return of the live event - after going completely virtual for 2020. The event didn't disappoint and was a fantastic success, living up to its longstanding legacy within the worldwide clinical research industry.

The evening's proceedings and presentation of the coveted pharma trophies went swimmingly as Fergus Walsh, the BBC's medical editor, honoured the Gold, Silver, and Bronze placed finalists from each category. All of the winners and finalists can be proud and confident that they are among the very best clinical researchers internationally.

It was a particularly successful evening for PPD who won the coveted Company of the Year for having the most successful finalists throughout the competition. Congratulations to all involved!

PharmaTimes would like to thank the sponsors for their support, commitment, and generosity as well as all the judges and steering group committees for their help and dedication to the competition – and not to forget the finalists and winners for their continued efforts and tenacity.

The 2022 competition is already open for entry and we hope that many of the entrants, finalists, and winners can't wait to get involved and see what we have in store for 2022.