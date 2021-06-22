The 2021 International Clinical Researcher of the Year virtual finals days took place over the 15th and 16th of June.

Both of the finals days were another hotly-contested affair, with judges keen to offer their praise for all the efforts that the finalists showed. Anthony Poynton, Senior Director, Program Delivery, Rare Disease & Pediatrics at Premier Research, and judge stated;

“It was my first time judging/observing over the 2 days and it was a really interesting and enjoyable experience. I would also say the calibre of the candidates was fantastic and points to a great future for our industry”

The finalists all competed over video link to great success, with PharmaTimes and the executive steering group taking on board feedback from last year to further improve upon the setup and ensure a more dynamic and innovative competition.

Heather MacLeod, Director, Therapeutic Strategy at IQVIA and judge for the finals days, was keen to offer her praise for how smoothly they ran with no technical difficulties,

“The way in which the IT was managed was incredible and such hard work and effort by all the organisers to make the day a success. Well done to all; in awe. Congratulations.

The teams were all so passionate and, in my session, worked so well together; I was very impressed.”

The finalists now all eagerly await the live gala dinner and awards ceremony where the 2021 winners will be crowned. The 2021 event will see a return to a live ceremony and will be taking place at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on the 23rd of September.

An early-bird discount applies to tickets purchased before the 13th of July so don’t delay – book tickets here.