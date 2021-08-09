Interim data from a trial for UCB’s investigational IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor bimekizumab in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis have been presented during a presentation at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) summer meeting in the US.

According to UCB, this data presented showed that the majority of patients who achieved complete or near complete skin clearance after 16 weeks of bimekizumab treatment maintained these responses through to two years with continuous maintenance dosing, every four weeks or every eight weeks.

“These interim results from the BE BRIGHT study highlight the potential of bimekizumab to provide lasting skin clearance to adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,” said Mark Lebwohl, dean for clinical therapeutics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and presenting author of the data at the AAD summer meeting.

“[This] data [is] meaningful for the dermatology community and further add to the clinical evidence we have from the bimekizumab Phase III clinical programme.”

“Given the chronic nature of psoriasis, physicians and patients value treatment options that can offer long-term disease control,” added Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, immunology solutions and head of US, UCB.

Bimekizumab is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults.