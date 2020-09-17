Ahead of the upcoming comprehensive spending review, The British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) has called for more support for the UK in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry.

Addressing Chancellor Rishi Sunak, BIVDA has put forward both short and long term funding decisions in a bid to help strengthen the IVD industry, which it says is key to the UK’s COVID-19 recovery strategy.

Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, BIVDA added that the IVD industry will be of the utmost importance for the NHS to clear the growing backlog of undiagnosed conditions, with many of these patients having had to wait since March for a diagnosis.

BIVDA has suggest focusing on three key areas – innovation, manufacturing and people – to support and strengthen the IVD industry in the short- and long-term future.

This includes calling for better co-ordination of diagnostic funding activity across various UK government organisations, with particular attention given to innovation in manufacturing capability. This entails supporting investment in manufacturing in the UK to ensure capacity for the rapid scale up of the nation’s testing ability for the potentiality of future pandemics.

In addition, BIVDA highlighted the need for a large talent pool in the UK, and has called for investment in higher education, including the development of a specific diagnostic apprenticeship.

Alongside this, a diagnostic-focused research and degrees capability should be encouraged within UK universities. These solutions could help to address the skills gap in the UK, an issue that could mean there will be up to 4.3 million highly skilled jobs without suitable candidates by 2025 if nothing is done.

“A well supported IVD industry will be critical in getting the country back on its feet as we continue to recover from the pandemic. Only with a concerted effort and government support can we ensure that the UK life sciences sector can compete on a global level, bringing better health outcomes, advanced manufacturing capability and highly skilled jobs to our country,” said Doris-Ann Williams, chief executive of BIVDA.