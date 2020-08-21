Johnson & Johnson has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a company that discovers and develops novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases, in an all-cash transaction for around $6.5 billion.

The move broadens Janssen's presence in immune-mediated diseases and provides the opportunity to drive further growth through expansion into autoantibody-driven disease.

The transaction includes full global rights to nipocalimab (M281), a clinically validated, potentially best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody, which J&J says will give Janssen the opportunity to reach significantly more patients by pursuing indications across many autoimmune diseases with substantial unmet medical need in maternal-fetal disorders, neuro-inflammatory disorders, rheumatology, dermatology and autoimmune haematology.

With competitively differentiated, parallel development programmes and full worldwide commercial rights for nipocalimab, Janssen will have the potential to introduce multiple launches, many as first-in-class indications with potential for significant peak year sales, some of which could exceed $1 billion, the firm noted.

“This acquisition broadens Janssen’s leadership in autoimmune diseases and provides us with a major catalyst for sustained growth. Autoantibody-driven diseases are often serious, and patients are underserved by current treatment options," said Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to further advance patient care by combining Johnson & Johnson’s world-class R&D, commercial and supply chain capabilities with Momenta’s talented people, pipeline and deep expertise in this important area.”