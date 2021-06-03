Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) interleukin-23 (IL-23) Tremfya has demonstrated positive results in post-tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor-treated psoriatic arthritis (PsA) patients.

The COSMOS Phase IIIb study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Tremfya (guselkumab) in 285 patients with active PsA and who had demonstrated an inadequate response or intolerance to tumour necrosis factor inhibition (TNFi)

In this study, significantly higher proportions of Tremfya-treated patients showed both joint symptom improvement and complete skin clearance versus placebo at week 24 in the difficult-to-treat true TNFi patient population.

The results showed that 44.4% of patients who received Tremfya versus 19.8% of patients who received placebo achieved at least 20% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology criteria (ARC20) at week 24.

Also at week 24, the proportion of patients with greater than or equal to 3% body surface areas psoriatic involvement an an an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score ≥2 at baseline who achieved compete skin clearance was greater among those receiving Tremfya compared to placebo.

In addition, 100% improvement in Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI 100) response rates increased to 53.4% of patents receiving Tremfya at one year.

“These results further our understanding of the efficacy of Tremfya to treat the varied manifestations of PsA,” said Alyssa Johnsen, vice president and rheumatology disease area leader, Janssen Research & Development.

“People with PsA live with joint, skin, and soft tissue symptoms, but also experience impacts on physical function and social and psychological well-being. We are committed to continuing our research in PsA to advance therapeutic options that may help more patients reach their treatment goals,” she added.