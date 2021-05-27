Janssen’s Erleada in addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) maintained prostate cancer patients’ health-related quality of life (HRQoL), according to new patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data.

The PRO data from the prespecified final analysis of the Phase III TITAN study in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) also showed that the addition of Erleada (apalutamide) to ADT did not worse side effect burden.

In both treatment groups – patients who received Erleada plus ADT and patients who received placebo plus ADT – HRQoL was maintained throughout the study.

The outcomes were assessed using the Brief Pain Inventory-Short Form (BPI-SF) and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Prostate (FACT-P) questionnaire.

Using the BPI pain severity scale of zero – no pain/interference in daily activities – to 10 – worst pain/interference – median patient scores were 1.1 in the Erleada group and 1 in the placebo plus ADT group.

On the FACT-P HRQoL scale (1-156) – where the higher the score, the better the quality of life – median patient scores were 113 in the Erleada group and 113.3 in the placebo plus ADT group.

In addition, Erleada plus ADT was found to maintain physical, social and family, emotional, functional and mental well-being beyond two years as assessed by FACT-P.

“We are pleased to be able to share the patient reported outcome results from the TITAN study at ASCO this year,” said Catherine Taylor, EMEA vice-president, medical affairs therapy area strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Johnson & Johnson Middle East.

“We know they are essential in providing meaningful context on the patient experience of treatment with apalutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that enable healthcare professionals to make informed treatment decisions that are right for individual patients,” she added.