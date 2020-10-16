Janssen has announced new open-label extension data for Tremfya, with the treatment continuing to show high rates of skin clearance through nearly five years in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In the phase III VOYAGE 1 study, Tremfya (guselkumab) also showed no new safety signals in the plaque psoriasis patients. At week 252 in the combined Tremfya group, 84% of patients achieved a psoriasis area severity index (PASI) 90 response – representing a 90% improvement in the PASI score compared to baseline.

In addition, 82.4% of patients also achieved an investigator’s global assessment (IGA) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear). Safety outcomes were observed through 264 weeks with no new safety signals observed.

"We are excited to share these data demonstrating Tremfya's ability to help adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis by providing sustained rates of clearance through nearly five years for the majority of patients," said Lloyd Miller, vice president, Immunodermatology Disease Area Leader, Janssen Research & Development.

"With remission as the ultimate goal, we are committed to continuing to apply the best science and disease insights to advancing therapies that improve the lives of patients," he added.

Tremfya is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor. IL-23 is believed to be an important driver of the immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis.