Jazz Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will acquire London-headquartered biopharma company GW Pharma for a total consideration of $7.2bn.

GW is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform.

The company’s lead product is Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution, which is approved in patients aged one-year and older for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC).

Epidiolex was the first plant-derived cannabinoid treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and is also approved as Epidyolex by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA approved the products fr use in patients aged two-years and older for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome, in conjunction with clobazam.

Jazz will also gain GW’s scientific platform and pipeline of cannabinoid candidates, which includes nabiximols, which is currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

"We are excited to add GW's industry-leading cannabinoid platform, innovative pipeline and products, which will strengthen and broaden our neuroscience portfolio, further diversify our revenue and drive sustainable, long-term value creation opportunities," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

"Over the last two decades, GW has built an unparalleled global leadership position in cannabinoid science, including the successful launch of Epidiolex, a breakthrough product within the field of epilepsy, and a diverse and robust neuroscience pipeline,” said Justin Gover, chief executive officer of GW Pharma.

“We believe that Jazz is an ideal growth partner that is committed to supporting our commercial efforts, as well as ongoing clinical and research programmes," he added.