Entry for the 2020 International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition will be closing on the 23rd of January.

Now celebrating its 21st year, this prestigious competition leads the way for clinical researchers from across the globe to get the recognition and reward they deserve.

The 2020 competition is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with entries flooding in and looking to top the huge success of its 2019 counterpart. Last year’s competition saw record high entry numbers, with over 700 competitors taking part from over 40 countries worldwide – a truly fantastic effort.

Successful entrants will take on unique challenges in the individual and team finals days in March where their expert skillsets will be tested. Top industry judges will be on hand to offer feedback to ensure that every finalists has a highly beneficial and rewarding experience.

All of the category challenges have gone through a re-vamp process since last year to ensure they are fresh for returning candidates, yet exciting and challenging for newcomers.

The stand-outs from the finals day will be honoured at the high-profile gala dinner and awards ceremony, taking place at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in May. Winners can be confident they are amongst the very best of the best as their victory elevates their name within the international clinical research community.

To make it to the live finals day, entrants must first complete a multiple choice questionnaire, followed by a written assessment – the top performers of the assessment will then be invited to take part in the exciting, action-packed day.

Entry is closing in just two weeks, so start the entry process today to allow yourself enough time! It could be your name called out under the limelight - enter now!