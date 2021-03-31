The 2021 International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition will be closing for entry on the 16th of April.

The entry deadline is fast approaching and there are still spaces left amongst the ten expertly devised categories, with entry points for individuals as well as teams. All of the categories and their respective challenges have been put together by the executive steering group to offer a fun, engaging and highly rewarding experience.

Click here for more information on all of the categories.

Securing a submission into the competition can be made by firstly completing a multiple-choice questionnaire (80% pass rate needed), followed by sending in a clinical essay in response to a category-specific brief. Those judged to have submitted the best essays will progress onto the virtual head-to-head finals day.

Entry will be closing at midnight on the 16th of April so be sure to start the entry process soon to allow more time to perfect the essay. The entrants who progress onto the virtual finals day will be announced in May.

Click here to enter,