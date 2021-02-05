MSD’s immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has gained a NICE recommendation for NHS England routine commissioning for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NICE has recommended Keytruda, alongside a combination of pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for untreated, metastatic NSCLC in adults whose tumours have no epidermal growth factor (EGFR) positive or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive mutations.

Keytruda is also indicated for use in this patient population regardless of whether or not their tumours are PD-L1 positive.

Previously, Keytruda plus the chemotherapy combination had been available to patients in the UK via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), which allowed for more data to be collected on its efficacy in this population.

Clinical evidence collected during this time shows that patients receiving the Keytruda combination for up to two years are likely to live longer compared to those who have pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy alone.

Prior to NICE’s recommendation, late-stage metastatic NSCLC patients could only access Keytruda if their tumours were PD-L1 positive.

However, updated data – presented at the World Lung Conference on Lung Cancer – from the KEYNOTE-189 trial demonstrated efficacy in both population with and without PD-L1 expression.

“We really welcome this latest decision from NICE to approve the continued use of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for these lung cancer patients,” said David Long, oncology business unit director, MSD.

“That these patients across the UK are now going to routinely have treatment options irrespective of their PD-L1 biomarker status is important for the patient and clinical community alike.

“This is yet another example of a successful working relationship between MSD, NICE and NHS England to sustain timely access to the latest innovations in cancer care,” he added.