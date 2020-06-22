The Patient Partnership Index 2020 will close for registration on June 23.

A ground-breaking initiative in patient engagement, the Index presents a unique opportunity for companies in the life sciences sector to be recognised for the quality of their partnerships with patient organisations in communications and advocacy.

Launched in May, the Patient Partnership Index 2020 is a collaborative creation between PharmaTimes and specialist health communications agency OVID Health, which aims to set the benchmark of how the industry should communicate, advocate and work with patient communities.

Judged by an expert panel representing patients, pharma and health communications, entrants can showcase how pharma and biotech companies best collaborate with patient communities.

In return for entering, companies will be recognised with digital certificates and badges to demonstrate their commitment to high quality engagement with patient groups.

Register here to receive your entry form. The form consists of six straightforward questions and asks companies to share a case study of 500 words and a testimonial from a patient organisation they have worked with.

The Index is a good-faith endeavour to showcase outstanding examples of how pharma and biotech companies of all sizes work with patient communities – there are no fees or costs involved!

Final results and companies will be unveiled in the September issue of PharmaTimes.