Almirall’s lebrikizumab has shown significant improvements in two Phase III clinical trials, with at least 75% skin clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Week 16 results from the two monotherapy studies – ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 – showed that lebrikizumab met primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement.

“AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact on the wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advances there remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and well tolerated treatment options,” said Diamant Thaçi, director at the Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeck in Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial.

“Data from these pivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itch combined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable addition to the therapeutic armamentarium,” he added.

Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialise the novel monoclonal antibody for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly has exclusive rights for development and commercialisation of lebrikizumab in the US and the rest of the world outside Europe.