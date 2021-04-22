The 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas will be closing for entry on the 14th of May.

Time is running out for clinical researchers from across the Americas to join their peers and confirm their entry into this industry-renowned competition.

Over the past decade, this competition has perfected its craft to ensure clinical researchers of all experience levels and across a variety of job roles are able to compete and develop skills, engage in fun challenges, and also be rewarded with a prestigious feather to their cap.

The 2021 event continues the successes of last year's competition as each finalist will compete virtually in their chosen category, responding to a brief designed by our executive steering group of key industry figures. The challenges are engaging, entice creative and innovative thinking, and are a lot of fun!

Getting involved with the competition is simple and firstly requires completion of a multiple-choice questionnaire (multiple re-takes are allowed), this is then followed by submission of a category-specific essay.

Those judged to have written the best essays in each category will be invited to take part in the head-to-head virtual final’s day.

Entry will be closing at midnight on the 14th of May so confirm your entry soon to avoid missing out! Click here to enter.