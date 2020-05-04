The Medical Research Council (MRC) and independent medical research charity LifeArc are streaming £16 million into establishing a network of gene therapy innovation hubs.

The centres will offer clinical grade viral vectors as well as translational and regulatory guidance to support academic-led patient trials of new gene therapies.

Operating as 'centrally coordinated facilities', the hubs aim to address challenges faced by academics as they seek to advance novel gene therapy research into early stage clinical trials, such as a shortage of viral vector production capacity and a complex and evolving translational pathway for gene therapies.

LifeArc and the MRC said they will create the network by providing UK-based research organisations with grants for up to five years, to support the costs associated with expanding or repurposing existing viral vector production centres.

The selected centres, or hubs, will also have access to LifeArc’s translation advice and support.

“We hope that through this unique collaboration with the MRC, LifeArc can offer its funding and expertise in technology transfer and translational science to support the progression of promising gene therapies,” said Dr Melanie Lee, the charity's chief executive. “Translation of advanced therapies will be a core focus of LifeArc’s future strategy for delivering significant new patient benefits.”

MRC executive chair Professor Fiona Watt added: “Through this partnership, we aim to support clinical development of the most exciting gene therapy projects from the UK’s world-leading academic researchers. This investment will streamline and accelerate progress towards a new generation of genetic medicines for patients.”