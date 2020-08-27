Life sciences cluster MedCity has launched a new interactive map showcasing ground-breaking projects currently underway in London in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Imperial College London, UCL, Queen Mary University of London and King’s College London are among those highlighted as driving innovation through unprecedented cross-sector collaboration, including with the NHS and industry.

Members of the public and potential investors can use the Unleashing Innovation Interactive Map, launched by MedCity as a complementary resource to its Unleashing Innovation report, to learn about various COVID-19 studies being led from the capital.

The map “demonstrates how London’s rapid response to COVID-19 has been instrumental in saving lives up and down the country and to driving global excellence in life sciences,” said Neelam Patel, MedCity's chief executive.

“London’s AHSCs have collaborated in an unprecedented way with the private sector, charity sector, NHS, other universities, and even across borders in the fight against COVID-19,” added Professor David Lomas, AHSC director at UCL Partners.

“The incredible achievements of the AHSCs in response to the pandemic has seen the UK take a prominent position in life sciences. This has included their work treating patients, introducing and scaling up delivery and development of novel diagnostic tests and services, recruiting patients to clinical trials, conducting critical research to help us better understand COVID-19, and contributing vital data and samples for national as well as international projects.”