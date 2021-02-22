UK-based Medica Group has established a joint venture with Integral Diagnostics Limited, called MedX, to provide teleradiology reporting services as well as increased reporting capacity in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland.

The joint venture partnership will focus, in the short term, on providing access to a pool of dual-qualified radiologists who can operate in both markets, and who can support the companies’ acute, out-of-hours reporting services.

Medica and Integral Diagnostics will also collaborate on areas of ‘mutual interest’, including deployment of augmented intelligence (AI) solutions.

In addition, the companies will have the potential to expand the scope of the joint venture in the future, including combining Integral Diagnostics’ reporting capabilities and resources and Medica’s experience in teleradiology.

On top of this, there is also the potential for MedX to leverage its operating model and reporting system to offer its services outside of its core markets – the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

“Establishing MedX in partnership with Integral Diagnostics will provide significant operational benefits for Medica for a modest investment and is testament to our continued desire to expand the geographic reach of our teleradiology services,” said Stuart Quin, chief executive officer of Medica Group.

“Integral Diagnostics is pleased to enter this JV with one of the world’s premier teleradiology providers. MedX significantly enhances the capacity and reach of the JV partners and enables us to more comprehensively serve existing markets, as well as potentially to enter new markets,” added Ian Kadish, chief executive officer of Integral Diagnostics.