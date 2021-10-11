London-headquartered medical technology company Entia has raised $12m in a funding round, with the money raised set to go toward the launch of its virtual oncology solution ‘Entia Liberty’.

The funding round was co-led by UK growth capital investor BGF and growth fund manager Parkwalk, with additional participation from existing seed investor Sussex Place Ventures.

The virtual oncology solution is designed to enable patients to perform their own at-home blood tests, allowing remote healthcare team to monitor and manage the haematological toxicity of cancer treatment.

“Our approach at Entia is to empower patients with greater freedom whilst also equipping healthcare professionals with the insights to make more informed and personalised clinical decisions.” said Toby Basey-Fisher, founder and CEO of Entia.

“This funding will enable us to put Liberty in the hands of patients and prepare to meet growing international demand for our solution,” he added.

Recently, Entia also announced a partnership with Pfizer UK, with the pharma company committing to make the virtual monitoring service available in the UK for metastatic breast cancer patients in 2022, following regulatory approval.

“We’re delighted to be making another investment in the UK’s pioneering and thriving healthcare sector, having recently broken the £100 million investment figure in life sciences businesses,” commented Zahir Kasmani, investor at BGF.

“Toby and the team have built a fantastic business with technology that is proven and already performing well in the market, providing efficient and accessible solutions for problems facing patients, clinicians, healthcare providers and insurers. Their ambition for future growth is really amazing and we’re excited to be part of the journey,” he added.