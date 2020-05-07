Doina Ionescu has been named as the new managing director and general manager for the Merck Healthcare business in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The move follows the appointment of former general manager, Liz Henderson, as Merck’s regional vice president of APAC region.

Formerly the global head of Business Innovation, Doina began her career with Merck in 1998 working in R&D Performance Materials. Since then she has held various senior positions within the company, including in Corporate Business Development, Life Science and Healthcare.

“As the wider Merck organisation is leveraging its scientific resources to collaborate with other organisations in the global effort to combat COVID-19, we also remain focused on continuing to provide the medicines and support that the clinicians and patients we serve need,” Doina commented. “I am delighted to be joining the UK affiliate.”

Additionally, Dr Mike England joins Merck as medical director for UK & ROI.

Mike has recently been working as a medical registrar at the Covid-19 Nightingale Hospital in London and has previously held UK country and global medical director roles at AbbVie, MSD and GSK.