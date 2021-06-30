Paion’s ‘ultra-short-acting’ anaesthetic Byfavo has received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in procedural sedation.

The approval of Byfavo (remimazolam besylate) is based on data from a US-based Phase III clinical trial programme in procedural sedation, evaluating the anaesthetic in patients undergoing bronchoscopy or colonoscopy.

Across three studies, the safety and efficacy of Byfavo was evaluated in 984 patients undergoing colonoscopy or bronchoscopy, of whom 639 received Paion’s anaesthetic.

In a statement, Paion said the data demonstrates that remimazolam – a component of Byfavo – has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favourable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

Paion is also planning to submit an extension variation to the marketing authorisation of Byfavo for general anesthesia by the end of 2021, based on positive results from an EU-based Phase III trial in the procedural sedation indication.

"We are excited that the MHRA has approved Byfavo. Our UK launch can now be prepared for the second half of 2021 by our British affiliate led by Katja Lundell and her team,” said Jim Phillips, chief executive officer of Paion.

“The UK is one of Europe's strongest markets and we have good expectations for the uptake of Byfavo in this key market,” he added.