The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a public consultation on the potential reclassification of two progestogen-only contraceptive pills containing desogestrel.

This includes Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets and Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets – both are oral contraceptives used to prevent pregnancy.

The MHRA is asking the public, as well as stakeholders, for their views and opinions on whether the two tablets should become pharmacy medications, available over the counter without a prescription.

If the outcome of the public consultation leads to the reclassification of these two products, pharmacists will have access to training materials as well as a checklist which will allow them to identify which women can receive this medicine safely.

HRA Pharma, which owns the Hana brand, said that it supports the decision to launch the public consultation.

The consumer healthcare company added: “This reclassification will offer women more contraception options that do not require a GP appointment or prescription, helping to provide more convenient and regular access for some women.”

“HRA Pharma is hopeful that the many benefits of the reclassification will be reflected in the opinion of responders to the public consultation and remains committed to working with the MHRA to ensure the broadening of access to desogestrel at this time.”