Moderna has announced a collaboration with AbCellera to develop therapeutics antibodies for use across multiple, undisclosed indications.

The multi-year, multi-target research collaboration will use AbCellera’s AI-powered antibody discovery platform to search and analyse natural immune responses to identify therapeutic antibodies against up to six targets, selected by Moderna.

AbCellera’s platform will be combined with Moderna’s mRNA technology platform in a bid to accelerate the development of mRNA-encoded antibody therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna will retain rights to develop and commercialise antibodies developed as part of the collaboration.

In return, AbCellera will receive research payments and is also eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales of products from Moderna.

“Over the past year, Moderna has demonstrated the speed and impact of its mRNA vaccine technology in helping to protect people around the world,” said Carl Hansen, CEO and president of AbCellera.

“We are excited to work alongside their team to advance RNA-encoded antibodies as a new frontier in genetic medicines,” he added.