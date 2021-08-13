New data published on the durability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in generating neutralising antibodies against variants of concern has shown that the majority of individuals vaccinated maintained both binding and functional antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants for six months after the second dose.

This study used a variety of assays and showed that antibodies were generated against Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Iota variants. While some waning in antibody levels was observed over time, the majority of participants had detectable neutralising antibody titers at six months after the completion of the primary series.

A trend towards lower antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 spike variants was observed in the oldest individuals at Day 209.

“Along with our partners, we are committed to generating data on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and sharing this as available," said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

"[This] data support[s] the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months. We expect that these data and the growing body of real-world evidence will help inform health regulators' approaches to how and when to administer additional boosting doses,” he added.