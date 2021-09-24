Kyowa Kirin’s Crysvita (burosumab) has new long-term data showing ‘sustained’ benefits for adults living with the rare genetic metabolic bone disease X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH).

The data, from a Phase III study with an open-label extension to assess the efficacy and safety of Crysvita in adults with XLH, showed treatment with Kyowa Kirin’s therapeutic reduces disease burden for these patients.

People with XLH can experience substantial pain, stiffness, fatigue and impairment in physical and ambulatory function, according to the long-term data.

According to the new data, treatment with Crysvita was associated with a significant improvements in patient reported outcomes (PROs) from baseline after 96 week.

Statistically significant improvement sin ambulatory function were also reported at 96 weeks compared to baseline.

“The study highlights the many physical challenges faced by adult patients with XLH, including pain, stiffness, fatigue and difficulty walking or physical function. Burosumab treatment has previously been shown to improve phosphate homeostasis in adult XLH patients, compared to placebo,” said lead study author Karine Briot, Hôpital Cochin, Paris, France.

“This new analysis suggests that, despite the long-term complications and physical impairment associated with XLH in adults, treatment with burosumab can also improve the physical function and quality of life of adults with XLH over the longer term,” she added.