Stirred – a new hybrid healthcare agency – has been launched this week by former senior Pegasus colleagues Jo Spadaccino and Stuart Hehir.

Between them, Spadaccino and Hehir have over 40 years’ experience in marketing and communications, having been part of the shareholding team that grew healthcare communications agency Pegasus – now Mind + Matter.

Spadaccino and Hehir’s new agency Stirred has been positioned as a ‘healthy hybrid’ agency, reflecting their belief that the best work is based on a blend of perspectives, experiences and skills.

Spadaccino commented: “Everyone is using the word hybrid in relation to virtual/office-based working at the moment, but for us the benefits of a hybrid concept goes way further.

“Whether it’s bringing fresh perspectives from other verticals to challenge the health sector’s tendency to group think, blending strategic communications theory with the reality of integrated programme execution, or placing as much importance on bringing people together as the initial spark of an idea, there can be no one-size approach, but it still takes skill and experience to navigate it all. That’s where we come in,” she added.

The agency will offer communications, marketing and creative consultancy to businesses and organisations that want to ‘positively influence health’.

Stirred has launched with three clients in the pharmaceutical and scientific sectors, although they could not be disclosed due to client confidentiality.

Hehir commented: “As the world repairs and responds to the needs of today, health has now truly become everyone’s business

“Jo and I have always felt a huge weight of responsibility working in health comms and believe that our profession can make a significant difference to health outcomes. There has never been a more opportune moment for fresh thinking and switching things up a bit, and what better way to do that than creating something purpose-built from the ground up,” he added.