As of this morning – Monday April 26 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 152,840 with 20,732 deaths.

Medicines Discovery Catapult, Retrogenix and Peak Proteins have formed a collaboration to advance understanding of the cellular mechanisms of infection by COVID-19.

This groups are striving to combine drug discovery and protein science with innovative cellular microarray technology to uncover any unknown cellular receptors or binding proteins of COVID-19.

They hope that identification of such receptors could provide the basis for new therapeutic approaches to counter the current global coronavirus pandemic, and may guide drug repurposing efforts.

“It is heartening to see the scientific and technical expertise of our three skilled organisations coming rapidly together to respond to this global health crisis,” said Peter Simpson, chief scientific officer of Medicines Discovery Catapult, commenting on the alliance.

Medicines Discovery Catapult has already established the Alderley Park Lighthouse Lab for large scale COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and we are delighted to now provide scientific expertise for this collaborative project that will enhance understanding of COVID-19 and support the global challenge to find therapeutic opportunities.”

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).