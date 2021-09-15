A new coalition has launched with the aim of ensuring the interests of patients are put at the centre of the policymaking process around digital health.

The Patient Coalition for AI, Data and Digital Tech in Health unites a range of stakeholders including the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Parkinson’s UK, Patients Association, Royal College of Pathologists and Royal College of Radiologists.

It will operate as an independent campaigning coalition, aiming to advance joint pieces of work and engaging actively to help influence government and NHS policy on the use of digital technology in healthcare.

The goal of this coalition is to ensure patient interests are put at the ‘forefront’ of ongoing media and policy discussions relating to digital health tech, as well as incorporating this into the policymaking process.

“We are delighted to be launching this vital new Coalition particularly after such a challenging year,” said Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association and chair of the coalition.

“The reason why all these fantastic partners from across the health landscape have agreed to join this Coalition is because we are all united by the common belief that more needs to be done to put patients at the heart of digital health. It really is an issue of collaboration and making sure that patients are consulted throughout the policymaking process and that their priorities and interests are at the core of policy decisions,” she added.