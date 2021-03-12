New real-world evidence gathered by the Israel Ministry of Health (MoH) suggests that Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘dramatically’ lowers the incidence rates of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals.

The latest analysis from Israel’s MoH found that protection is stronger two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine – effectiveness was at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, severe/critical disease and death.

The findings from the analysis come from de-identified aggregate surveillance data collected between 17 January and 6 March 2021, when the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the only available jab in Israel and when the UK or B.1.1.7 variant was the dominant strain.

The analysis also found vaccine effectiveness of 94% against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections. Across all outcomes, vaccine effectiveness was measured from two weeks after the second dose.

“We are extremely encouraged that the real-world effectiveness data coming from Israel are confirming the high efficacy demonstrated in our Phase III clinical trial and showing the significant impact of the vaccine in preventing severe disease and deaths due to COVID-19,” said Luis Jodar, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Pfizer Vaccines.

“The findings which suggest that the vaccine may also provide protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections are particularly meaningful as we look to disrupt the spread of the virus around the globe,” he added.

Pfizer and the Israel MoH entered into a collaboration agreement in January to monitor the real-world impact of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.