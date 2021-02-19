A new social media campaign, launched by the UK government and the NHS, will allow people to show their support for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out from today.

The initiative will enable users to update their social media profiles with specially designed profile frames and graphics.

This allows people to show either that ‘I’ve had my vaccine’ or make a pledge that ‘I will get my vaccine’ in an effort to bolster the nationwide vaccination programme.

The range of Facebook frames and Instagram GIFs will be ready for use on social media from 19 February, and will be available in 13 languages from 22 February.

“We know people are turning to social media more than ever to stay in touch with family and friends,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

“These new graphics will make it easy for people to share their support for the jab and thank the NHS – whether that’s to mark the pivotal moment that they get their vaccine, or pledge to get it when it’s their turn,” he added.

The new social media campaign comes on the heels of the UK’s recently published COVID-19 vaccine uptake plan, which sets out the government’s approach to ensuring as many people as possible take up the offer of vaccination.

This plan detailed over £23m funding, allocated through the Community Champions scheme, for 60 councils and voluntary groups across England.

This funding will be used to expand work seeking to support those who are most at risk from COVID-19 and increase vaccine take up.

It will also support local engagement with groups who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including older people, disabled people, people from areas of deprivation and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

“I’ve seen first-hand the enthusiasm for being protected when vaccinating people against coronavirus, and it’s great people have a new way of showing support for the roll-out online – it’s vital everyone is confident to have the vaccine when it is their turn to do so,” said Nikki Kanani, primary care director at NHS England.

“Vaccines are safe, simple and effective, and word of mouth is a great way of communicating that message so that our friends, family and loved ones are encouraged to take up the jab,” she added.