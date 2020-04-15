Gedeon Richter has launched its new hormone replace therapy (HRT) Lenzetto (estradiol spray) in the UK, offering post-menopausal women an alternative treatment option for symptoms of oestrogen deficiency.

Lenzetto, which is applied to the skin and is specifically designed to be delivered as an oestrogen spray, is designed for use in women at least six months since last menses or surgical menopause, with or without a uterus.

Around 13 million women in the UK are either peri- or post-menopausal, and symptoms can last up to 15 years. In a study conducted by Nuffield Health, it was found that 60% of women experience symptoms resulting in behaviour changes with two thirds of women feeling that there is a general lack of support or understanding, the firm noted.

In clinical studies, Lenzetto showed a significant change from baseline for both the frequency and severity of hot flushes, with adverse events reported comparable to other transdermal products, according to Gedeon.

“The availability of estradiol spray means that women who are experiencing menopausal symptoms have a greater variety of potential treatments that could improve their quality of life,” said Dr Kathrine Scott, medical director at Gedeon Richter UK.