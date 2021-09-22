Cancer Research UK has partnered with a University of Edinburgh business-support programme to help develop startup companies focused on tackling cancer.

The charity will fund up ten participants in the second round of the University’s data-driven (DDE) venture builder incubator.

This business-support programme supports postgraduate students, postdoctoral researchers and academic staff to develop their startup ideas for a period of three months.

In a statement, the partners said that cancer-related projects are expected to make up approximately half of the incubator’s second cohort.

Applicant to the programme can be PhD students and postdocs at the University of Edinburgh or Heriot-Watt University, or research staff based anywhere in the UK.

Through the DDE venture builder incubator, each team will be provided with £2,000 as well as workshops, networking events, mentoring, one-to-one support and access to the University’s ‘entrepreneurial ecosystem’.

"As funders of much of the world-class, cutting-edge cancer research in the UK, we know how important it is that these discoveries make it out of the lab and into the clinic,” said Iain Foulkes, executive director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK.

"Encouraging entrepreneurship in our researchers is key to achieving this, which is why we are excited to be a part of the DDE Venture Builder Incubator.

"Through access to bespoke training, 1-2-1 support and new networks to help them navigate the translation process, this incubator will provide a conduit for our most enterprising researchers to accelerate their life-saving discoveries into the hands of patients,” he added.