More than 30 new vaccination centres are set to open across England in a bid to bolster the NHS’ COVID-19 vaccination drive.

According to the NHS, there are now 50 large scale centres operating across the country, which are capable of administering vaccines to thousands each week.

The newly-opened vaccination centres include the Crick Institute in London, the Sunderland Nightingale Hospital and the Black Country Living Museum.

Individuals who are aged 75 years and older can book in to be vaccinated at the centres or at a pharmacy service, with over 70 now operating in England.

Initially, the NHS was offering vaccines to individuals aged 80 years and older as well as care home residents and staff.

The government recently extended this to include all those aged 70 years and older and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

“I am delighted by the outstanding progress we’re already making in the biggest vaccination programme in UK history,” said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

“These 33 new major vaccine centres will bolster our existing network and enable the NHS to protect as many people as possible in the coming weeks.

“It is important everyone continues to follow the rules by staying at home and maintaining social distancing, even if you have had the vaccine, to save lives,” he added.