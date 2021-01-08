A pilot led by NHS Digital and the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) is set to collect data on privately-funded care from independent hospitals.

The testing phase of the programme has already launched, in what will be the first time that private hospital data has been collected by the NHS.

The Acute Data Alignment Programme (ADAPt) will test the technical changes needed to transfer the collection of private-admitted patient data from the PHIN to NHS Digital.

The pilot – if successful – is hoped to usher in a comprehensive national dataset of both public and private hospital data in England. The aim is to enable the production of ‘whole-practice’ informations for doctors and hospitals offering both NHS and private care.

“We are pleased that the ADAPt programme has reached this important milestone with the launch of these pilots,” said Jem Rashbass, executive director of Data Services at NHS Digital.

“The consultation has shown that there is a desire for a joined-up approach to data in public and private healthcare and these pilots will be the next step on achieving that,” he added.

“We are committed to a vision of a single system of data collection for all regulated care regardless of how it is funded or where it is provided, led by the NHS,” commented Matt James, chief executive officer of PHIN.