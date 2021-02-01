The NHS has now offered COVID-19 vaccinations to residents at all eligible care homes in England, according to official figures.

In a statement, the health service said this marked a ‘major milestone for the NHS vaccination programme’, with vaccines having been offered to people living in over 10,000 care homes with older residents.

The NHS added that a small number of care homes have had visits by vaccination staff deferred for safety reasons, although these homes will be visited as soon as possible.

“Today marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We said we would prioritise and protect care home residents, and that is exactly what we have done,” he added.

Johnson also added that 8.9 million people have now received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Older care home residents and staff were made a high priority group by the Joint Committee of Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI), due to the higher risks associated with COVID-19 in this population.

COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered at over 250 hospitals, over 1,000 GP-led services, 117 high street pharmacies and 47 large-scale vaccinations centres across England.