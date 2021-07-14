The NHS announced yesterday that it was investing £20m to fast-track measures for rapid cancer diagnosis, in a bid to get more people checked for cancer.

Among the measures included in the package is teledermatology, which is being used to diagnose skin cancer rapidly. This involves a medical photographer taking pictures of suspected skin cancer, which are then sent to hospitals for rapid diagnosis and treatment.

The funding will also be used to help speed up diagnosis for prostate cancer, by referring patients directly for an MRI scan by nurses rather than waiting for an appointment with a consultant.

It will also include a boost for nurse-led ‘lumps and bumps clinics’ – these will offer examinations and same-day ultrasounds. Other measures include a cancer symptom hotline, where nurses will give patients advices relating to cancer symptoms and make referrals over the phone.

“The NHS has prioritised cancer treatment throughout the coronavirus pandemic and, alongside caring for 405,000 people with coronavirus in hospitals and delivering over 65 million vaccines, more than 350,000 people have also started treatment for cancer since it began,” said Cally Palmer, NHS national director for cancer.

“We know that some patients did not come forward but, thanks to the huge efforts of our staff, we’re seeing referral and treatment levels recover.

“From cancer symptom hotlines to skin snaps and rapid triage, NHS staff are once again going to great lengths to ensure that those who are coming forward for checks can continue to be seen quickly, so that cancer can be caught at an earlier stage,” she added.