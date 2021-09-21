The UK has secured supply of Ronapreve, a new COVID-19 therapeutic developed by Regeneron and Roche that combines two monoclonal antibodies – casirivimab and imdevimab.

The drug is administered either by injection or infusion, acting at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevents it from gaining access to cells.

Initially, Ronapreve will be targeted at hospitalised patients who have not mounted an antibody response against COVID-19.

This includes individuals who are immunocompromised, such as patients with certain cancer or autoimmune diseases.

Antibody testing will be used to determine whether patients are seronegative, with the treatment then to be administered following this.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the government has secured supply of Ronapreve for NHS patients across the four nations.

“We have secured a brand new treatment for our most vulnerable patients in hospitals across the UK and I am thrilled it will be saving lives from as early as next week,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“The UK is leading the world in identifying and rolling out life-saving medicines, particularly for COVID-19, and we will continue our vital work to find the best treatments available to save lives and protect the NHS,” he added.