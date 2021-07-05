The NHS has been awarded the George Cross by the Queen to mark 73 years of service and to honour staff for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a personal note, the Queen wrote: “This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

“Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.”

The George Cross award, instituted in 1940 by King George VI, is bestowed for “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger”.

In a statement, the NHS said that this is only the third time that the George Cross has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation as opposed to an individual.

In response to the ‘unprecedented’ award, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens welcomed the recognition.

“This unprecedented award rightly recognises the skill and compassion and the fortitude of staff right across the National Health Service – the nurses, the paramedics, the doctors, the cleaners, the therapists, the entire team– who under the most demanding of circumstances have responded to the worst pandemic in a century and the greatest challenge this country has faced since the Second World War,” said Stevens.

“In the face of adversity we have seen extraordinary team work, not just across the NHS but involving hundreds of thousands of volunteers, millions of carers, key workers and the British public who have played an indispensable role in helping the health service to look after many hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients with coronavirus,” he added.